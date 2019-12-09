Hawai‘i County Presents ‘Magic of the Season’ Open House

In the spirit of the season, Hawai‘i County will be hosting a Holiday Open House throughout the week.

The festivities and entertainment will take place at the Hawai‘i County Building from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every night this week.

Starting tonight, the public invited to watch three performing groups: Kris Fuchigami & Mom, the Longakit Ohana and DD and the High Rollers.

The events are free, however the county is collecting non-perishable food items for the Hawai‘i Island Food Basket.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Other entertainers include:

Tuesday: Iwalani Kalima and Hula Hālau O Kou Lima Nani ‘E; Patio Productions; and Mark Yamanaka

Wednesday: Christy Lassiter; Raily-Wood Band; and Lopaka & Friends

Thursday: Randy Lorenzo & Friends; Lori Lei’s Hula Studio; and Hawaii County Band

Friday: Ben Kaili & Friends; Bending Elbows; and Darlene Ahuna