Hawai‘i County Presents ‘Magic of the Season’ Open House

Hawai‘i County Presents ‘Magic of the Season’ Open HouseDecember 9, 2019, 8:32 AM HST (Updated December 9, 2019, 8:32 AM)
In the spirit of the season, Hawai‘i County will be hosting a Holiday Open House throughout the week.
The festivities and entertainment will take place at the Hawai‘i County Building from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every night this week.
Starting tonight, the public invited to watch three performing groups: Kris Fuchigami & Mom, the Longakit Ohana and DD and the High Rollers.
The events are free, however the county is collecting non-perishable food items for the Hawai‘i Island Food Basket.
Other entertainers include:
Tuesday: Iwalani Kalima and Hula Hālau O Kou Lima Nani ‘E; Patio Productions; and Mark Yamanaka
Wednesday: Christy Lassiter; Raily-Wood Band; and Lopaka & Friends
Thursday: Randy Lorenzo & Friends; Lori Lei’s Hula Studio; and Hawaii County Band
Friday: Ben Kaili & Friends; Bending Elbows; and Darlene Ahuna