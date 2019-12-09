Gas Prices Fall Nationwide

Honolulu gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.53/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 214 stations. Gas prices in Honolulu are 0.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $2.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.71/g, a difference of 72 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $3.09/g while the highest is $4.31/g, a difference of $1.22/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.78/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.21/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 6.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Hawaii- $3.83/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.83/g.

Oakland- $3.73/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/g.

San Francisco- $3.78/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.85/g.