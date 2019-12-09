December 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 09, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 9, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 9, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
