December 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 09, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 9, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 9, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
