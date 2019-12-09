Clark Realty Names Julie Hugo VP of Sales

Hawai‘i’s Big Island-based residential real estate firm Clark Realty has announced that Julie Hugo will become the company’s vice president of Sales effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Currently the broker-in-charge of Clark Realty’s Hilo sales office, Hugo will succeed Beth Richardson, who is retiring after 25 years in the real estate industry, a Clark Realty press release said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Recognized in 2015 by the Hawaii Island REALTORS® Association as the Big Island’s REALTOR® of the Year, Hugo is a longstanding leader in Hawai‘i’s real estate community.

“We are excited to welcome Julie to this new position,” Frank Goodale, President of Clark Realty. “Drawing on her extensive track record of leadership in both our local REALTOR® association and in the real estate industry statewide, Julie will play a pivotal role in developing our next generation of sales managers and shaping Clark Realty’s future.”

A graduate of Kamehameha Schools and Stanford University, Hugo has 18 years of brokerage and project management experience and has served as president of Habitat for Humanity in Hilo, Hawaii Island YWCA, Hilo Toastmasters and the Rotary Club of Hilo Bay. She now serves as a director for Hawaii Information Service MLS and on the board of Ku’ikahi Mediation Center and the Hawai‘i County Water Board.