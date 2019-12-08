West Hawai‘i Transfer Station Closure

Due to staff shortages, the Ke‘ei Transfer Station is closed Sunday.

It will reopen as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a Hawai‘i County press release.

Until 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the public can take household waste to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greenwaste can be transported to the green waste bins at the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.