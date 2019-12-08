Warriors Earn Nod to SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl

The University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors are going bowling this college football postseason, and they won’t have to travel far to reach the venue.

UH has accepted an invitation to the SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl, in what will functionally be an extra home game for the Warriors (9-5). They will square off against the Brigham Young University Cougars (7-4) at Aloha Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Hawai‘i will have a chance to avenge its most recent loss to BYU, when a 2018 matchup in Provo saw the Cougars trounce the Warriors by a score of 49-23. BYU has one the last five games in the series.

The Warriors also earned the nod to the Hawai‘i Bowl last year, falling to Louisiana Tech, 31-14. UH will be making its 9th appearance in the bowl game, and has a 4-4 record.