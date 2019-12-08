Reduced Cost Adoptions at Humane Society

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society shelters are part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event, which offers reduced-fee pet adoptions to help homeless animals find families.

HIHS shelters in Kea‘au, Waimea and Kona are offering $25 pet adoptions on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. Shelters will run normal hours Friday but will close at noon on Saturday.

All pets available during the event will be microchipped and spayed or neutered. The $25 adoption fee for dogs and cats also includes vaccines, dewormer, a starter bag of food as available and a collar. The adoption fee does not include the Hawai‘i County license fee.

“To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BPF. “You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters events have found homes for nearly 27,000 pets since the program’s inception in 2016, an organization press release said.

If unable to adopt, Big Island residents can support BISSELL Pet Foundation’s work at bissellpetfoundation.org/donate. To date, BPF has impacted over 200,000 pets through grant funding for adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and foster care, the release said.