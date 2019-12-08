Home Catches Fire in Paradise Park

A blaze lit up the early morning Kea‘au sky Sunday when a structure fire in a single-story dwelling summoned the Hawai‘i Fire Department to Paradise Park just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames self-ventilating from windows on three sides of the 1,056-square foot home, according to an HFD report.

There was a single occupant of the home, who had self-extricated from the home before first responders arrived. Medical personnel at the scene examined the occupant, who refused transport to Hilo Medical Center, HFD said.

The main electrical line above the meter was arcing, the report continued, with periodic small bursts of electrical activity. HELCO representatives arrived and disconnected power at the road.

HFD estimates a financial loss of $118,000. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.