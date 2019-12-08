High Surf Warning Results in Beach Closures

The National Weather Service has extended the high surf warning through Sunday afternoon for north and east-facing shores of the Big Island from Hawi in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents may cause significant injury or death.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the warning, the following are issued;

Bayfront Highway is closed.

Onekahakaha, Kealoha (4-mile) and Coconut Island Beach Parks remain closed Sunday.

Additional closures may occur at any time.

Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water.