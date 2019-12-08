High Surf Warning Results in Beach Closures

High Surf Warning Results in Beach ClosuresDecember 8, 2019, 7:56 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2019, 7:56 AM)
The National Weather Service has extended the high surf warning through Sunday afternoon for north and east-facing shores of the Big Island from Hawi in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.
A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents may cause significant injury or death.
Due to the warning, the following are issued;
- Bayfront Highway is closed.
- Onekahakaha, Kealoha (4-mile) and Coconut Island Beach Parks remain closed Sunday.
- Additional closures may occur at any time.
Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water.