High Surf Warning Results in Beach Closures

By Big Island Now
December 8, 2019, 7:56 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2019, 7:56 AM)
The National Weather Service has extended the high surf warning through Sunday afternoon for north and east-facing shores of the Big Island from Hawi in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents may cause significant injury or death.

Due to the warning, the following are issued;

  • Bayfront Highway is closed.
  • Onekahakaha, Kealoha (4-mile) and Coconut Island Beach Parks remain closed Sunday.
  • Additional closures may occur at any time.

Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water.

