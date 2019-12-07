Volcano Art Center to Present Final Hula Kahiko

Volcano Art Center will conclude its 2019 Hula Arts at Kīlauea series with a final performance by Unuokeahi on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

Comprised of students from various backgrounds and communities, Hālau Unuokeahi is led by kumu hula Kapuaikapoliopele Kaʻauʻa. The Unuokeahi traditions stem from the Kanakaʻole hula ʻaihaʻa traditions in Hilo.

The Unuiti Hula Ensemble program from Ka ʻUmeke Kaʻeo Charter school in Keaukaha will accompany the main performance.

The event is part of a year-round series sponsored by Volcano Art Center. Hula groups from across Hawaiʻi are invited to perform in a unique outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform) near the VAC gallery at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring sitting mats and come prepared for sun or rain.

In conjunction with the Hula Kahiko performance, Kumu Hula Moses Kahoʻoekele Crabbe will share “Nā Mea Hula” (all things hula) on the lānai of the VAC gallery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hands-on cultural demonstrations are family friendly and offered on Hula Kahiko performance days.

Hula Kahiko is supported by Hawaiʻi Tourism, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and individual funding from members of Volcano Art Center.

For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org or call (808) 967-8222.