UH Warriors Beat by BSU in Mountain West Championship

The University of Hawai‘i’s Rainbow Warriors faced off against the Boise State Broncos today during the NCAA men’s Mountain West Championship (MWC) game. The Warriors were defeated 31-10 at BSU’s home stadium, leaving BSU at 12-1 for the season.

The Warriors failed to advance two major fourth-down plays and will likely host BYU on Christmas Eve in the Hawai‘i Bowl, according to Hawai‘i Warrior World.

Today’s game was Hawai‘i’s first appearance at the Mountain West Championship. Hawai‘i earned its spot in the MWC after beating out San Diego State for the West Division title on Nov. 23.

BSU showed for its fourth title game and third consecutive, continuing a six-game, undefeated winning streak for the season.

UH and BSU faced off earlier this year on Oct. 14 when the Warriors were defeated 59-37. UH fumbled three times during the regular-season game, leaving with a 21-point loss, according to the Star Advertiser. The two teams have met 16 times previously, with BSU holding a 13-3 lead.

In its history, UH has had four conference championships, all while members of the Western Athletic Conference—in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2010, according to Rainbow Warrior Football News.