Small Craft Advisory December 7, 2019, 7:13 AM HST
3:17 AM HST Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WINDWARD AND SOUTHEAST WATERS UNTIL 6 AM HST THIS SUNDAY.
Seas up to 11 feet. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.