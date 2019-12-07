3:17 AM HST Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WINDWARD AND SOUTHEAST WATERS UNTIL 6 AM HST THIS SUNDAY.

Seas up to 11 feet. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.