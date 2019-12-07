Man Wanted for Questioning in Murder Investigation

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted individual for questioning in a murder investigation.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee of Puna. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with grayish-brown hair and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Lee, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4, at approximately 7:18 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision in Puna for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from the residence.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Lee is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide crime stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.