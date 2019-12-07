HPD Arrests Murder Suspect in Pāhoa

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested Michael Cecil Lee on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to an HPD report.

Lee, 55, had been wanted for questioning in the murder investigation of 75-year-old Shingo Honda, of Mountain View.

At 9:42 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Puna patrol officers caught up with Lee. He was observed by Special Duty police officers walking on Pāhoa Village Road during the annual Pāhoa Christmas Parade. Upon officers attempting to apprehend Lee, a short foot pursuit ensued, police said. However, Lee was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Lee’s arrest stems from an incident on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4 at approximately 7:18 p.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from his residence, the report continued.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, an autopsy was performed and determined that Honda died as a result of multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Lee is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 in Hilo District Court.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. They may also contact Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or via email at [email protected].