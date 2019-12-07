Gov. Ige Appoints Hirai as Director of Budget and Finance

Gov. David Ige has appointed Craig Hirai as director of the Department of Budget and Finance, effective Monday, Dec. 16.

Hirai has served as the executive director for the Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corporation (HHFDC) since 2013. He is also a certified public accountant and has had a private law practice as a tax attorney. Previously, Hirai was a consultant at Bowen Hunsaker Hirai Consulting, Inc. and Bowen Hunsaker Hirai, Certified Public Accountants.

“Craig’s extensive experience and knowledge, along with his administrative skill set will serve our state well,” said Gov. Ige. “I am elated that Craig has agreed to come onboard as a member of my cabinet. I would also like to thank Neal Miyahira for agreeing to temporarily serve as Budget and Finance director and for doing a fine job while we searched for a permanent candidate.”

Hirai earned a Master’s in accounting and an M.B.A from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He received his J.D. at Hastings College of Law at the University of California San Francisco, and his Master of Laws in taxation from New York University.

Miyahira will return to his position as budget division administrator at the Department of Budget and Finance. Hirai’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.