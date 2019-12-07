High Surf Prompts Beach Closures

Large breaking surf at east-facing shores has prompted the closure of several beaches and public parks in Hilo.

The Civil Defense announced at noon today that, due to high surf and dangerous shore breaks, the following closures are in effect:

Bayfront Highway

Onekahakaha Beach Park

Kealoha Beach Park (4-mile)

Coconut Island Beach Park

The Civil Defense said additional closures may occur at any time.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning through Sunday morning for north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island from Hawi in North Kohala, along the Hamakua Coast and down to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

A warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.

Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if entering the water. The public is advised to tune into their radios for updates on the conditions.