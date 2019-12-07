High Surf Advisory Issued through Sunday Evening

3:16 AM HST Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST SUNDAY

What: Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along east facing shores, and 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores.

Where: Big Island East- and north-facing shores.

Impacts – High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

Additional Details: A large, long period north-northeast swell will build today,

peak tonight, and gradually diminish on Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents making entering the water very hazardous. Know your limits; when in doubt, don’t go out.