Hawai‘i Nonprofit Seeks 100 Clean Energy Advocates

A Hawai‘i-based nonprofit is inviting the public to share stories about sustainability to highlight Hawai‘i’s efforts to move the state toward 100% renewable energy by 2045. Blue Planet Foundation is seeking stories related to clean energy from families, nonprofits and businesses of all sizes for its We Are 100 campaign website, social media pages and other materials.

“As the most isolated landmass on the planet, Hawai‘i knows what it takes to be self-sufficient and sustainable, and we can show the rest of the world that it’s possible to rely on clean, renewable energy,” said David Aquino, creative director at Blue Planet Foundation. “By showcasing the changes people and organizations are making to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel, we hope others will be inspired to do the same.”

To submit a story for consideration, visit www.weare100.org/#involved or email [email protected].

We Are 100 Sustainability Stories

Kanani Kahalehoe is the first wahine (female) voyager from Hana, Maui who crewed aboard the Hokule‘a. Kahalehoe shared her story of how she built a custom solar shower for her family of 18. With help from the non-profit Malakana Ka ‘Ike on the project, she reduced her family’s electric bill from more than $700 a month to less than $300. The shower saved money, but also provided an important lesson about sustainability for the next generation.

The Friends of Iolani Palace (FOIP) has undertaken several measures to reduce its carbon footprint including tinting its windows, upgrading to a more energy-efficient air conditioning system and replacing incandescent lightbulbs with LED lights. The Palace has reduced its energy consumption as well as its electricity bill.

Kapa‘a Missionary Church installed 64 solar PV panels at a cost of $50,000, which allowed it to save $600 to $700 per month. The church paid off half of the investment in just five years. The savings have allowed the church to put more dollars towards its ministry services, which include outreach to the homeless, helping kids-at-risk and hospitalized patients. Additionally, the church hands out food boxes to the needy every Saturday and provides hot meals twice a month.