UPDATE: Elderly Fern Acres Man Found

UPDATE: Elderly Fern Acres Man FoundDecember 7, 2019, 12:36 PM HST (Updated December 7, 2019, 12:56 PM)
UPDATE: 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Police have located Frank Johnson in good health.
12:24 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for a missing Fern Acres man named Frank Johnson. He was last seen in Fern Acres, near Pikake Street.
Johnson is described as 6 feet, two inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a slim build and a cane. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pajama bottoms.
Johnson needs medication and suffers from dementia. If located please call police at 808-935-3311.
HPD will release a photo as soon as one is available.