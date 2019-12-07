UPDATE: Elderly Fern Acres Man Found

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Police have located Frank Johnson in good health.

12:24 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for a missing Fern Acres man named Frank Johnson. He was last seen in Fern Acres, near Pikake Street.

Johnson is described as 6 feet, two inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a slim build and a cane. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Johnson needs medication and suffers from dementia. If located please call police at 808-935-3311.

HPD will release a photo as soon as one is available.