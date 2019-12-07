December 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 07, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 7, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 7, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
