Several East Hawai‘i Transfer Stations Closed

Multiple transfer stations across the Big Island are closed Friday.

The Hilo Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Hilo Transfer Station are closed. Services should resume as regularly scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pāhoa Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Pāhoa Transfer Station are closed. Services should resume as regularly scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Keaʻau Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Kea‘au Transfer Station are closed. Services should resume as regularly scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division office at 808-961-8270.