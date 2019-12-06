Open Hunting at PTA Over Weekend

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a two-day upland game bird hunt for local hunters with valid PTA hunting permits on Dec. 7 and 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ahi Hunting area.

For more information visit the PTA Hunting Facebook page.

Effective immediately PTA has suspended electronic permit sales and check-in for their hunting program.

The check-in for all hunters is at mile marker 35 on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the PTA front gate. This is the only check-in location for all hunters. All hunters are required to show a valid ID (drivers license, state ID, or military ID) at check in. Any questions, call PTA Public Affairs 808-824-1474.

Additionally for safety reasons, all hunters must have a cellular phone with them during the hunt. For questions regarding the hunt, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545. For specific website questions call Mike Donnelly at 808-824-1474.