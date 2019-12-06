HPD Identifies Murder Victim

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the male victim whose body was found dead on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision in Puna. He is identified as 75-year-old Shingo Honda.

On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:18 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the subdivision after a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from the residence.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 6 an autopsy was performed and Honda was subsequently identified through fingerprints.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. It has been classified as a murder.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.