High Surf Advisory for Big Island

315 PM HST Fri Dec 6 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING BIG ISLAND SHORES

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH-FACING BIG ISLAND SHORES BEGINNING 6 AM HST SATURDAY

The swell will shift to the north-northeast tonight, increasing to an advisory level for north-facing shores and near warning level for east-facing shores Saturday. Swell will slowly lower through Sunday.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.