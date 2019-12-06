December 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 06, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 6, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 6, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 71. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Occasional rain. High near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 73. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Occasional rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
