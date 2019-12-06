December 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 6, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 6, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

