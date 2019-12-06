Big Island Road Closures

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced temporary lane closures for the week of Dec. 7 – Dec. 13, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

K‘AŪ: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) on Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

SOUTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Road and Ho‘okena Beach Road, on Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH HILO: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 7, Wailuku Bridge to Kopilimai Road. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH HILO (NIGHT WORK): Closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) near Honoli‘i Bridge in both directions between mile markers 4 and 5, Nahala Street to Pauka‘a Drive on Wednesday night, Dec. 11 through Thursday morning, Dec. 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow Hawai‘i Electric Light technicians to complete pole replacement work.

Occasional partial lane closures may be necessary starting Monday, Dec. 9 to prepare for the work. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays. An alternate route is available via Kahoa Street.

NORTH HILO: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 22, Opea Bridge to Maulua Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO: Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA: Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 7 and 9, Old Māmalahoa Highway Access to Kua‘aina Road, on Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

HONOKA‘A-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HONOKA‘A: Alternating lane closures on Honoka‘a-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10, Waipunahoe Stream Bridge to Kukuihaele Road, on Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 16 and 18, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road to Kynnersley Road, on Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for landscaping work.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.