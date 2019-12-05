Wind Advisory for Big Island Summits

By Big Island Now
December 5, 2019, 12:19 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2019, 12:19 PM)
3:06 AM HST Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu 

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS

What: Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Where: Big Island Summits including Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, particularly above 8,000 feet.

Impacts: Motorists should drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

