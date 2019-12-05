Volcano Transfer Station Closed Due to Staffing Shortages

Due to staff shortages, the Volcano Transfer Station will closed today and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their waste to the Kea‘au Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or the Hilo Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.