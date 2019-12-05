Police Apprehend 2 Suspects Wanted for Variety of Offenses

Hawai’i Island Police detectives have arrested and charged two 21-year-old Jaggar Dunne-Torres and 24-year-old Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez, both of no permanent address, with an array of offenses stemming from separate incidents.

Both parties were being sought by police and were located at a residence in Volcano on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Dunne-Torres has been charged with attempted murder in-the-first-degree, attempted murder in-the-second-degree, criminal property damage in-the-first-degree, criminal property damage in-the-second-degree, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in-the-first-degree and driving without a license. Total aggregate bail is set at $158,500.

The charges against Dunne-Torres stem from an incident on Nov. 19, 2019, in which officers with the Area I Special Enforcement Unit were conducting checks in the area of Route 11 and South Glenwood Road for wanted subjects known to frequent a residence in the area.

The officers entered the driveway leading to the residence after observing a multi-colored Honda sedan commit a traffic violation and pull into the driveway, according to an HPD report.

The officers observed the Honda in the driveway and exited their vehicle to initiate contact with the occupants, at which time the Honda immediately reversed then accelerated toward one of the officers who was standing outside of the passenger side of the vehicle, the report continued.

As the Honda drove toward the officer, he immediately jumped back into the open passenger door, which was immediately struck by the Honda as it drove past, scraping along the entire passenger side. The other officer discharged his service weapon at the Honda as it left the area, police said.

Pacheco-Fernandez has been charged with terroristic threatening in-the-first-degree, two counts of criminal property damage in-the-first-degree, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in-the-first-degree and driving without a driver’s license. Total aggregate bail is set at $32,000.

The charges against Pacheco-Fernandez stem from an incident on Nov. 26 after an off-duty police officer observed a vehicle wanted by police, and which was the subject of an all-points bulletin, driving through a parking lot at 50 East Puainako Street in Hilo. The off-duty officer then notified on-duty officers of his location.

South Hilo patrol officers and personnel from the Area I Special Enforcement Unit arrived at the parking lot and attempted to stop the Toyota pickup truck. The truck immediately drove towards an officer who discharged his service weapon, HPD said.

The pickup truck drove past the officer and struck a parked vehicle and then skidded into the driveway of a fast-food establishment where the driver reversed towards another patrol officer, the report said. The patrol officer discharged his service weapon. However, the truck continued west toward the Kīlauea Avenue exit and struck a passenger car stopped in traffic driven by a 71-year-old Hilo man. The man was not injured.

Dunne-Torres and Pacheco-Fernandez remain in custody at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in lieu of bail. They both have scheduled court appearances.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding either incident to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.