Pearl Harbor Shooter Used Service Weapon in Deadly Attack

Gabriel Romero, the 22-year-old US Navy sailor who opened fire on civilians Wednesday in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, used his service weapon to kill two men and injure another before turning the gun on himself, according to a Hawai‘i News Now report.

Romero was assigned to stand watch over a submarine scheduled for maintenance, which is why the sailor was armed and able to carry out his attack at Dry Dock 2.

Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick confirmed the deaths of two victims and Romero in a press conference held a little after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A third victim is in stable condition, a 36-year-old man, is in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu.

All three victims were civilian Department of Defense personnel. All of their names are currently being withheld by authorities.

“This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here,” Chadwick said. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ (family and friends).”

NCIS is leading the investigation, which has not yet produced an answer as to Romero’s motives. It remains unknown if the victims were targeted or chosen at random.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”