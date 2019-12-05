Multiple Transfer Station Services Closed Due to Staff Shortages

Several solid waste transfer station and service closures in East Hawaii were closed Dec. 5 due to staffing shortages.

Closures included Volcano Transfer Station; Hilo scrap mental and white goods; Pahoa scrap metal and white goods; and Keaau Greenwaste, scrap metal and white goods.

The Volcano transfer station will reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. this afternoon residents can take their household generated waste to the Kea’au transfer station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or the Hilo transfer station, which is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hilo Scrap Metal and White Goods services should resume as regularly scheduled on Dec. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pāhoa Scrap Metal and White Goods services should resume as regularly scheduled on Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Keaʻau Greenwaste services should resume as regularly scheduled on Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services should resume as regularly scheduled on Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.