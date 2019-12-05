High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:34 PM HST Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST SUNDAY

What: Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet.

Where: East- and north-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Additional Details: The swell will start out northerly, then shift around to the north-northeast Friday night and increase further, warranting additional zones to be included in the advisory and possibly upgrading east facing shores to a high surf warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.