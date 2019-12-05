County Opens Solid Waste Management Plan to Public Comment

Every 10 years, the County of Hawaiʻi Solid Waste Division is required to update its Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan per Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 342G.

The public comment period is now open for 60 days from Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, through February 4, 2020. The draft Plan is available to the public in pdf format on the Division’s website starting Dec. 6, 2019. It can be accessed online.

Written testimony will be accepted throughout the public comment period. Oral testimony will be taken at the public hearings, which will be held on Jan. 21 and 23, 2020. Details for the public hearings will be announced at a later date.

Testimony should include your name and contact information. It can be submitted in the following ways:

1) By email to: [email protected]

2) By U.S. Mail to:

Department of Environmental Management

ATTN: ISWMP

345 Kekūanāo’a St., Suite 41

Hilo, HI 96720

For further information, please visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org or call the Solid Waste Division office at 808-961-8270.