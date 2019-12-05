Body Found in Orchid Isle Estates Subdivision

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision last night.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Road 9 for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from the residence.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which is currently classified as a Coroner’s Inquest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of Road 9 and may have additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or email [email protected]