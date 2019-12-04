Pier 1 Imports Stores Closing Statewide

Pier 1 Imports is closing all stores in State, which include its locations in Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

As part of a strategic business decision, a company spokeswoman stated the stores will close in early 2020, though exact timing will vary for each location. While Pier 1 previously announced its decision to close 70 stores, they expected the number could increase.

Despite the closures, Pier 1 spokeswoman Jennifer Engstrand Reeder stated the company is committed to having a substantial, national store presence as a cornerstone of our go-forward strategy.

“At the same time, we are working to optimize our footprint to align with the needs of the business,” she said.

Reeder added any time the company makes decisions, they “carefully consider the impact to our associates.”

“We are working with them privately as part of the store closing process,” said. “We deeply value and are grateful for our customers on the Big Island and in all of the communities in which we operate throughout Hawaii for their loyalty to Pier 1 over the years.”

Pier 1 stores are currently undergoing a store closing sale that will continue while merchandise is sold.