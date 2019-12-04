Pearl Harbor Gunman Identified as US Sailor Confirmed Dead at the Scene

Pearl Harbor authorities have identified the gunman in an active shooter situation that took place at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 2 Wednesday afternoon as a US sailor.

No name has been officially released.

The shooter injured three civilian employees of the Department of Defense before taking his own life, according to multiple reports out of O‘ahu. Two of the shooter’s victims are in critical condition.

The active shooter incident, which began around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, resulted in a lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. That lockdown was lifted as of roughly 4 p.m. except in the immediate area of the shooting.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”