No Foul Play in Missing Woman’s Death

By Big Island Now
December 4, 2019, 11:48 AM HST (Updated December 4, 2019, 1:47 PM)
An autopsy of a 34-year-old woman confirmed there was no foul play involved in the case, officials confirmed this afternoon.

Lucille Arboleda was reported missing by her father on Dec. 1. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 3, Hawai‘i County Police were searching the area in Kealakehe with family when someone from the family discovered the 34-year-old.

Geraldo Arboleda reported his daughter missing to police at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 1. He told police he last saw his daughter at about 10 a.m. earlier that day. She left the residence to go for a walk.

According to police, Geraldo Arboleda said Lucille usually went on walks every day, however, she usually would return three to four hours later.

