‘Mouse House’ on Display at Isaacs Art Center

Martha Greenwell’s one-of-a kind Christmas Mouse House returns to the Isaacs Art Center at Hawaii Preparatory Academy this holiday season. Through the generosity of her family, Greenwell’s intricate handcrafted village will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until Jan. 11, 2020.

Admission is free.

It took Greenwell eight years to assemble the village, known as “The Mouse House.” All of the artifacts featured in the display are from the attic and tool shed of Greenwell’s in-laws, Frank and Violet Greenwell of Palani Ranch.

The Mouse House made its first Big Island appearance in December 2005 at the Kona Historical Society when the village returned to the artist’s home from Oahu after more than 20 years of being part of an annual holiday tradition at the Queen’s Hospital Auxiliary’s “Festival of Trees.”

“With the recent arrival of Martha Greenwell’s magical fantasyland of miniature mice, we celebrate 10 years of joy and appreciation on the faces of all who visit the gallery,” said Mollie Hustace, director of the Isaacs Art Center. “As they enter, children and families ask us, ‘Where is the Mouse House? We can’t wait to see it!’ Now, entire classes of students from around the island are coming to draw art inspired by Martha’s infinitely creative Mouse Village. In gratitude to the Greenwell ‘ohana, we are honored to continue this remarkable tradition.”

The Isaacs Art Center at HPA, is located adjacent to the Village Campus at 65-1268 Kawaihae Road. The Center will be closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 3, 2020. For information, or to arrange group visits, call 808-885-5884.