East Hawaii Transfer Station Services Temporarily Closed

The Kea‘au Transfer Station Greenwaste Services is closed today and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For today, the public can take their Greenwaste to the East Hawaii Organics Facility, with Greenwaste Service open to the public seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Also closed today are the Kea‘au, Pāhoa and Hilo Transfer Station scrap metal and white goods services. They will also reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/.