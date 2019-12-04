December 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.