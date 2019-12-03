Support Local Nonprofits on GivingTuesday

By Tiffany DeMasters
December 3, 2019, 7:00 AM HST (Updated December 2, 2019, 3:51 PM)
×

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about the shopping deals, while GivingTuesday is about supporting community nonprofits.

Throughout the day today, the campaign encourages people to donate to their local nonprofits and spread generosity.

“We’re all trying to make things better for the community; we can’t do it alone,” said Margo Takata, community relations manager for Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island.

For Habitat for Humanity, they are always looking for ways to support families and their housing needs. Takata said they can only make this happen with the donations of businesses and community members.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Other nonprofits participating in the GivingTuesday campaign are West Hawai‘i Community CenterKona Dance and Performing Arts and Friends of Lili`uokalani Gardens. Even if nonprofits aren’t specifically participating in the campaign, GivingTuesday is about spreading generosity to everyone.

GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 and has become a global movement. This year, Facebook will match any donation received on Dec. 3 as part of GivingTuesday.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments