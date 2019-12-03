Support Local Nonprofits on GivingTuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about the shopping deals, while GivingTuesday is about supporting community nonprofits.

Throughout the day today, the campaign encourages people to donate to their local nonprofits and spread generosity.

“We’re all trying to make things better for the community; we can’t do it alone,” said Margo Takata, community relations manager for Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island.

For Habitat for Humanity, they are always looking for ways to support families and their housing needs. Takata said they can only make this happen with the donations of businesses and community members.

Other nonprofits participating in the GivingTuesday campaign are West Hawai‘i Community Center, Kona Dance and Performing Arts and Friends of Lili`uokalani Gardens. Even if nonprofits aren’t specifically participating in the campaign, GivingTuesday is about spreading generosity to everyone.

GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 and has become a global movement. This year, Facebook will match any donation received on Dec. 3 as part of GivingTuesday.