Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Woman

The Hawaiʻi County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 34-year-old Lucille Arboleda, who has been reported missing.

On Dec. 1 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Geraldo Arboleda reported his daughter missing. Geraldo reported he last saw Arboleda earlier that day at approximately 10 a.m. when she left the residence to go for a walk. He added that she usually goes on walks every day, however, she returns 3-4 hours later.

Lucille Arboleda is described as being 5-feet tall, weighing approximately 85 pounds with a thin build. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last observed wearing a white t-shirt and orange shorts.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Officer T. Meno of the Hawaiʻi Police Department on the non-emergency number 808-935-3311.