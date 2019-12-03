Police Arrest 9 Motorists for DUI Offenses

During the week of Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, Hawai‘i County Police arrested nine motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

None of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 987 DUI arrests compared with 993 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.6 percent.

There have been 895 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,062 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.7 percent.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes, resulting in 28 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 11.5% for fatal crashes, and 17.9% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.