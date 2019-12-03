New CEO Appointed at HIHS

A new CEO has been appointed at Hawai‘i Island Humane Society after the sudden resignation of Charles Brown over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth “Beth” Jose as CEO of the organization after a meeting over the holiday weekend.

“While Charles Brown’s tenure was short, we appreciate his contributions and commitment to the HIHS mission and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said HIHS President Adam Atwood.

Brown’s sudden departure will not result in any disruption or delay in the forward progress underway at the under construction Animal Community Center in mauka Kona. The construction team is making great strides and HIHS plans to host an Open House for major donors in January to reveal the near completion of phase two of the 12-acre campus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Born and raised on the Big Island, longtime Hawai‘i Island Humane Society board member, Jose, went to St. Joseph School and the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and Oregon State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She is married to fellow veterinarian Dr. Aaron Lorshbough and mom to an exuberant little boy and many furry friends.

“Hawaii Island Humane Society has been in existence caring for pets and animals and serving the community for over 50 years. Caring for pets and animals is my passion. I’m committed to improving our operations and look forward to working with management, staff and volunteers in the implementation of national shelter standards and best practices to serve our island community,” said Jose.