Body Found Believed to be Missing Woman

A body found today has been tentatively identified as a woman reported missing on Dec. 1, officials confirmed this evening.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. Hawai‘i County Police were called to a home on Hua‘ala Street in Kailua-Kona. Upon arrival, officers located a body they believe to be 34-year-old Lucille Arboleda . Area II CID detectives are investigating.

Geraldo Arboleda reported his daughter missing to police at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 1. He told police he last saw his daughter at about 10 a.m. earlier that day. She left the residence to go for a walk.

According to police, Geraldo Arboleda said Lucille, 34, usually went on walks every day, however, she usually would return three to four hours later.

Anyone with information regarding Lucille Arboleda over the past couple days should call Hawaii County Police Department at 808-935-3311.