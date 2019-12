The Kealakehe Transfer Station Greenwaste Services is closed as of 8 a.m. today and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For today, the public can take their Greenwaste to the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill, with Greenwaste Service open to the public six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/ for more information.