High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect

A high surf advisory issued Nov. 30 remains in place as of 8 a.m. this morning.

The National Weather Service continues the advisory for north and east facing shores through this evening for beaches from Hawī in North Kohala through Hilo to South Point in Ka‘ū.

The advisory was upgraded to a high surf warning on Sunday causing Bayfront Highway to close in Hilo along with Coconut Island (Moku Ola), Onekahakaha and Kealoha (Four Mile) Beach Parks.

The beach parks remain closed today. The warning was downgraded back to an advisory Sunday afternoon.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.