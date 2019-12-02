HFD Rescues Woman from River’s Swift Waters

A woman is in stable condition after she was rescued from the side of an embankment of a river in Kaumana, Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department got the initial call of a swimmer in distress in Pi‘ihonua at about 1 p.m. According to the reporting party, the swimmer was swept over 30-foot falls.

Upon arrival, rescue crews found a woman in her 30s clinging to the river’s embankment. A swift-water rescue was initiated in an effort to rescue the swimmer.

According to HFD, chopper 1 dropped a fire rescue specialist off in the river. With the use of the Billy Pugh net, the rescuer was able to recover the swimmer.

All parties safely were extricated to landing zone. The patient was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center ER in stable condition.